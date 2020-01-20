Violinist serenades travelers at Atlanta airport with Lizzo hit

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Travelers leaving the Atlanta airport this week probably left feeling “Good as Hell.”
Michelle Winters, an Atlanta violinist known for her rousing performances at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, was at it again Saturday with a cover of Lizzo’s latest hit.
Winters serenaded people bustling through the atrium with "Good as Hell," Lizzo's girl-power, feel-good anthem.
Winters is part of the airport’s #ATLSounds program, which features daily performances by live musicians throughout the concourses to lift the mood for passing travelers.
