What is Small Business Saturday?

Every year, the Saturday after Black Friday becomes a day to support small businesses as part of Small Business Saturday.

But what exactly is the function of the day? Here are a few facts:

Small Business Saturday began in 2010

According to the American Express website, Small Business Saturday was started by the financial company in 2010. The first Small Business Saturday was Nov. 27 of that year. In 2011, the U.S. Senate unanimously made the day official. The day celebrates small businesses and encourages supporting them and how they impact communities.

The 15th anniversary of Small Business Saturday, as the website says is “celebrating 15 years of local love.” You can also celebrate by posting photos on social media using the tag #ShopSmall.

Since its inception more than a decade ago, American Express said it has brought in more than $200 billion in local sales, which has grown to a year-round movement worldwide.

A government agency exists to help small businesses

The U.S. Small Business Administration is a government entity that, according to its website, was founded on July 30, 1953, and helps small businesses. Some forms of assistance include loans, management assistance, outreach to women, minorities and armed forces veterans, counseling sessions and government contracting.

There’s a website for locating small businesses

Those interested in supporting small businesses in their area on Saturday can visit shopsmall.com, which redirects to a page on the American Express website. Users can click the “find shops” button, type in their location or have it accessed by their internet browser, and local small businesses will show up on a map.





