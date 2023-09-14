Woman accused of starting fire at a California Target store as a distraction to steal baby formula

BUENA PARK, Calif. — A woman was arrested earlier this week in connection with a fire at a Buena Park, California store that happened at the beginning on September, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

Buena Park Police Department said that on Sept. 5 just after 7 p.m., Orange County Fire Authority as well as their officers were called about a fire at a Target store on 7530 Orangethrope Avenue.

Customers were reportedly evacuated from the store, KNBC reported.

The fire was found in the baby clothing area, according to the news outlet.

Arson investigators as well as the police department believe that the fire was intentionally set, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police said that the fire was set as a distraction to try to steal baby formula.

Cynthia Torres, 40, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fire, police say.

The damage to the Target store is estimated to be about $500,000 and $1 million in retail. Police say this is particularly due to water and smoke damage.

Torres’ bail was set at $250,000, according to the LA Times.