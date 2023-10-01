Woman facing charges after driving with husband on hood of car for miles

A woman is facing charges after she reportedly drove around St. Louis County, Missouri last week with her husband on the hood of the car.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Stephanie Boyd, 38, with first-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest on Friday, according to KMOV.

The incident started with a verbal argument on Thursday that got physical, according to court documents obtained by KTVI.

Boyd got inside of a car to leave the house fallowing the argument. Her husband got on the hood of the car and she allegedly drove the car with her husband still on the hood, according to the news outlet.

Boyd allegedly drove toward Page Avenue and onto Interstate 170, according to KMOV. She went nearly five miles before exiting the interstate onto Airport Road. While she was driving on Airport Road, she went through a construction zone and drove recklessly. Police said it was all while her husband was on the hood.

An officer saw Boyd’s car pass him by an intersection and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the news outlet reported. She did not pull over for about another half-mile.

Boyd’s bond was set at $100,000 cash only. According to KMOV, she was ordered to not have contact with the victim if she is released.

If she is convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, KTVI reported.