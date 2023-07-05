Woman killed, 9 others injured in firework explosion in Michigan

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was killed and several others were injured after fireworks exploded in Park Township late Monday night.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a firework exploded just after 11 p.m. Monday in a neighborhood, according to WDIV.

A 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after she was found unresponsive, the news outlet reported. Emergency medical services administered life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Nine others were taken to the hospital with a variety of injuries, WDIV reported. Some injuries were minor and some were critical. No current conditions or identities have been released.

Officials said that multiple houses and vehicles were damaged near the explosion, according to the news outlet.

In a news release obtained by The Associated Press, deputies did not say if the explosion happened at an organized, public Fourth of July event or at a private residence.

Investigators said in a news release that the incident was classified as an “accidental death,” WDIV reported.

Authorities did not publicly identify the woman who died.