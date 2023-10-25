Woman receives $3M settlement from Dunkin’ after she was burned by coffee in 2021

A Dunkin’ franchise has reached a settlement after a woman in Atlanta was burned after coffee spilled in her lap in 2021.

In a news release, the law firm of Morgan & Morgan said that the lid on the coffee was allegedly not secured to the cup, which led to the spill, WSB-TV reported.

The woman, who was 70 years old at the time went to a Dunkin’ location on Nelson Brogden Boulevard in Sugar Hill, Georgia, on Feb. 2021 to get coffee. Her attorneys, according to the news outlet, said that the lid came off the cup and the coffee spilled all over the woman when she was given the cup of coffee.

The woman reportedly sustained second- and third-degree burns as a result and had to get skin grafts on her thighs, groin and abdomen.

“America may run on Dunkin, but our client had to re-learn how to walk due to the severity of her burns,” said Morgan & Morgan attorney Benjamin Welch, according to WSB-TV. “Her burns were so severe that she spent weeks in the burn unit at Grady Health and has had to entirely alter the way she lives her life.”

Golden Donuts, LLC, which runs the Dunkin’ franchise, agreed to pay the woman $3 million. According to the television station, since the incident, the woman has incurred $200,000 in medical bills.

Golden Donuts LLC, the franchisee, did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. The parent company, Dunkin’, is not listed in the lawsuit. They have also not responded to CNN’s request for comment.