Woman runs over boyfriend, 16-month-old son during argument, sheriff says

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Central Florida woman is accused of running over her boyfriend and their 16-month-old son with a vehicle after an argument, critically injuring the toddler, authorities said.

According to Orange County jail records, Aaliyah Monet Ross, 27, of Lake Wales, was arrested on Tuesday. She was charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated battery-domestic, negligent child abuse, battery-domestic and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Ross was arrested at her sister’s home in Orange County after leaving her home in Lake Wales, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a video posted to Facebook.

Judd said that Ross got into an argument with the victim on Monday, which escalated when he threw a cinderblock onto her Toyota Corolla.

“Well that makes her mad,” the sheriff said.

The victim was outside with the couple’s 16-month-old son when Ross allegedly lunged toward him with the Corolla, WFLA-TV reported.

“I guess he didn’t get out of the way, so she lunged forward again and ran over” her boyfriend and child, Judd said. “Did you hear what I said? She ran over her boyfriend and their baby.

“Like bump, bump, bump, run over him, OK?”

Some of the alleged actions were captured by a security camera across the street from the suspect’s home, the Lake Wales News reported. Ross allegedly retrieved the child and ran her vehicle into her neighbor’s house, Judd said.

The victim was heading to an area hospital when he allegedly called Ross and told her to take the child to receive medical attention, according to WFLA. Judd said Ross refused, left the toddler alone at the residence and drove away.

The boyfriend returned to the residence and took the child to receive medical attention, Judd said.

The sheriff said on Tuesday that the child was in critical condition with a broken left shoulder and collarbone. The boy also was suffering from multiple broken ribs, and a partially collapsed lung, along with abrasions and bruising on his body, the News reported.

“So obviously, we’re not impressed with her conduct,” Judd said.

Polk County deputies located Ross in Orlando, where she was arrested by Orange County deputies, WFLA reported. According to online booking records, she is being held in the Orange County Jail awaiting a transfer to Polk County to face charges.

Aaliyah Ross made a series of incredibly unthinkable choices Monday: running over a man and a baby with a car, leaving the baby alone, and failing to get medical treatment for the obviously injured baby,” Judd said. “Someone who does this to a baby will do this to anyone -- her uncontrollable rage is a threat to the public.

“You wanna talk about crazy? Here’s a crazy woman.”

