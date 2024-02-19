Trillions of gallons of rain fell this past weekend. Here’s how you can track it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After all the rain last weekend, you might be wondering how much rain fell. There are several ways to quantify that information and one of those is in terms of gallons of water.

The United States Geological Survey has an online calculator that helps you figure out how many gallons of rain fell in your yard or field, or even an entire county.

Duval County has an area of 918 square miles. The county saw on average 1.5″ of rain this weekend, which equates to 21.4 billion gallons of water.

With more rain that fell in St. Johns County, on average 2.0″, and an area of 822 square miles, that equals 28.57 billion gallons of water.

Less rain fell in southeastern Georgia on the order of a quarter of an inch of rain to a half inch, but that still produced billions of gallons of water falling from the sky.

The First Alert Weather Team forecasts a mainly dry week ahead, with some rain Friday, but not close to what fell this weekend.

