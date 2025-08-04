Tropical Storm Dexter churns in the Atlantic, but it's expected to move away from the US coast

MIAMI — (AP) — A tropical storm churned Monday in the western Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters say it was expected to move away from the U.S. coast and stay north of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Dexter is the fourth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. It formed late Sunday and was heading northeast Monday, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Dexter was located about 250 miles (400 kilometers) northwest of Bermuda. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. Some slight strengthening of the storm was forecast during the next few days.

