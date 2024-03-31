UNF prepares for Giving Day, its largest single-day fundraiser

Jacksonville, Fla. — April 2 is Giving Day at the University of North Florida.

Donors can choose to support more than 100 different programs at the university.

Donations of any size can be made by clicking here.

Giving Day in 2023 set a record, raising more than $1 million for the university.

