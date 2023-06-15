University of North Florida’s surf team heads to California for high-profile surf competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The University of North Florida’s Surf Team is heading to the national competition this weekend in Dana Point, California. This comes after the team won their ninth consecutive National Scholastic Surfing Association East Coast Championship, in New Smyrna Beach.

Not only did the UNF team proudly take first place overall in the semifinals, but UNF’s Fergi Kelly also won first place in the men’s division, with Charlie Current in second, Michael Turdo in third and Carson Alvarez in fifth.

In the women’s division, UNF’s Eden Lange placed fourth and Sarah Stotz placed fifth. UNF’s Chaz Guernsey on the backup team also ranked fifth for Longboard, UNF said in a news release.

The National Scholastic Surfing Association is one of the few national youth sports organizations that also requires student-athletes to maintain good grades to compete. Since 1978, the program’s philosophy has been that athletics and scholastics go hand in hand.

With more than 80 nationwide events all accumulating into the annual National Championships, it is regarded as the highest-profile youth surfing event in the United States.

