US gives initial approval for Qatar to purchase MQ-9 armed drones for nearly $2 billion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The United States has given an initial approval for the energy-rich Mideast nation of Qatar to buy eight armed MQ-9B Predator drones for its military, an estimated purchase worth nearly $2 billion.

The State Department approval announced early Thursday for Qatar comes after Doha had been trying to purchase the drones during the Biden administration, but hadn't gotten the OK despite serving as an interlocutor for Washington to the Taliban in Afghanistan, Iran's theocracy and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The immediate approval under President Donald Trump serves as a far-different starting point for his government's relations with Qatar — particularly after he initially backed a four-nation boycott of Doha during his first term.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

Qatar's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Qatar is the second-largest purchaser of U.S. military equipment after Saudi Arabia, spending over $26 billion for F-15 fighter jets, Apache attack helicopters, missile defense systems and other gear.

The proposed sale now goes to the U.S. Congress. Lawmakers typically weigh in on such sales and, in some cases, can block them.

Under terms of the sale, Qatar would purchase eight of the drones, as well as hundreds of bombs and missiles to arm the pilotless aircraft with and the equipment necessary to fly them by satellite.

General Atomics Reapers, which cost around $30 million apiece, can fly at altitudes over 40,000 feet (12,100 meters) and have an endurance of more than 30 hours before needing to land. The aircraft have been flown by both the U.S. military and the CIA over the Middle East for years, in Afghanistan, Iraq and now over Yemen during the American bombing campaign there. The drone has a land and sea version.

The initial approval for Qatar, however, comes after the nearby United Arab Emirates has been waiting since 2020 to purchase up to 18 MQ-9 drones as part of a $23 billion deal also including advanced F-35 fighter jets. Trump has a particularly close relationship with the UAE, which reached a diplomatic recognition deal with Israel under his administration in 2020.

