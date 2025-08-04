US stocks rise and recover roughly half of Friday's wipeout

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks are recovering some of their sharp losses from last week, when worries about how President Donald Trump's tariffs may be punishing the economy sent a shudder through Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% in early trading to claw back roughly half of Friday’s drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 310 points, or 0.7%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% higher.

Wayfair helped lead the way with a 12.3% jump after the retailer of furniture and home decor said accelerating growth helped it make more in profit and revenue during the spring than analysts expected.

Tyson Foods also delivered a bigger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, and the company behind the Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farms brands climbed 3.8%.

They helped offset a 7.1% drop for On Semiconductor, which only matched analysts’ expectations for profit in the latest quarter. The company, which sells to the auto and industrial industries, said it’s beginning to see “signs of stabilization” across its customers.

The pressure is on U.S. companies to deliver bigger profits after their stock prices shot to record after record recently. The jump in stock prices from a low point in April raised criticism that the broad market had become too expensive.

Stocks just sank to their worst week since April not so much on that criticism but on worries that Trump's tariffs may be hitting the U.S. economy following a longer wait than several economists had expected. Job growth slowed sharply last month, and the unemployment rate worsened to 4.2%.

Trump reacted to the disappointing jobs numbers by firing the person in charge of compiling them. He also continued his criticism of the Federal Reserve, which could lower interest rates in an effort to shoot adrenaline into the economy. The Fed has instead been keeping rates on pause this year, in part because lower rates can send inflation higher, and Trump's tariffs may be set to increase prices for U.S. households.

Friday’s stunningly weak jobs report did raise expectations on Wall Street that the Fed may have to cut interest rates at its next meeting in September. That caused Treasury yields to slump in the bond market, and they were mixed on Monday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased to 4.21% from 4.23% late Friday.

The two-year yield, which moves more closely with expectations for Fed action, edged up to to 3.70% from 3.69%.

This upcoming week may have less fireworks on Wall Street following last week’s jobs report, big economic updates and profit reports from several of the U.S. stock market’s most influential companies. The highlights include earnings updates from The Walt Disney Co., McDonald’s and Caterpillar, along with updates on U.S. business activity.

On Wall Street, Boeing slipped 0.8% after workers who build fighter jets for the troubled aerospace giant went on strike overnight.

About 3,200 workers at Boeing facilities in the Midwest voted to reject a modified four-year labor agreement with company, their union said. The vote followed members' rejection last week of an earlier proposal from the troubled aerospace giant which had included a 20% wage increase over four years.

Berkshire Hathaway fell 3.2% after Warren Buffett's company reported less than half as much profit in the second quarter from a year earlier in large part because it wrote down the value of its investment in Kraft Heinz.

Tesla rose 2.5% after awarding CEO Elon Musk 96 million shares of restricted stock valued at approximately $29 billion. The move, which comes just six months after a judge ordered the company to revoke his massive pay package, could remove potential worries that Musk may leave the company.

In stock markets abroad, indexes rose across much of Europe and Asia.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.9%, and France’s CAC 40 climbed 1%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was an outlier with a drop of 1.2%.

