Warmer, humid with scattered showers for rest of the day, continuing into Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says Friday is back to much warmer temperatures -- in the 70s -- 15 degrees warmer than this time yesterday.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said scattered showers have been heavy in spots while other areas have experienced little to no rain.

The heaviest amounts of rain are near and east of Interstate 95. There has been as much as a half-inch in those areas.

It’s warm and humid as scattered showers will continue into this evening and through Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible.

The forecast for the Gate River Run, scheduled for 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, is cloudy with showers at times. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and humid.

And finally, Sunday looks to be drier.

