WATCH: Bear caught chowing down on Halloween candy in Lake Mary

An unexpected trick-or-treater decided to join the Halloween festivities in one Seminole County neighborhood.

A Channel 9 viewer witnessed a bear helping itself to some candy in jack-o-lantern bowl outside of a home in Lake Mary.

To be clear, it wasn’t a costume.

Watch the bear eat from the candy bowl below:

Pari Limbachia said she had taken her kids out to trick-or-treat Tuesday evening when they spotted the bear.

Limbachia caught the action from a distance while on a golf cart.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

After munching on some sweets, the bear walked off.

As a reminder, wildlife official officials say if you see a bear in your neighborhood, don’t approach it.

For more information about living with bears and bear safety in Florida, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.