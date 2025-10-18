200-1 shot Powerful Glory becomes most unlikely winner in elite horse racing in Britain

ASCOT, England — Powerful Glory became the most unlikely winner in elite British horse racing on Saturday.

The 3-year-old horse, ridden by Jamie Spencer for trainer Richard Fahey, won the Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot at remarkable odds of 200-1.

That made him the longest-priced winner in Group One races in Britain, the Press Association reported.

Powerful Glory made up a huge amount of ground to beat Lazzat, the 2-1 favorite. Quinault, who was a 66-1 shot, came third.

It was one of the races on British Champions Day, the final day of the flat season and Britain’s richest race day.

