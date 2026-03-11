Barcelona fan goes to wrong stadium in England and misses Champions League match

EXETER, England — A Barcelona fan who planned to attend his team's Champions League game at Newcastle ended up 360 miles away at third-tier Exeter City after going to the wrong stadium.

The Spaniard traveled southwest from London to Exeter's St James Park — rather than north to Newcastle's St James' Park, the League One club said Wednesday.

He arrived at the turnstiles shortly before kickoff of Exeter City's game against Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

“It was only when he showed his ticket to staff that he realized his mistake,” the club said on social media.

A stadium volunteer had alerted the club to the man's predicament.

“From what we could gather, he’d come from London. My guess is he’d put St James Park in his phone and then just followed the directions from there,” said Adam Spencer, Exeter City's supporter experience officer.

“He was pretty gutted and a bit embarrassed. So, we sorted him out a ticket and he got to watch a game at the real St James Park. He’d be welcome back any time.”

Exeter City lost 1-0.

In Newcastle, Barcelona salvaged a 1-1 draw after Lamine Yamal's stoppage-time penalty in the first leg of their round-of-16 matchup.

