Fugitive dog recaptured in New Orleans after gaining national fame for escapades

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A scruffy New Orleans rescue dog famed for evading a monthslong effort to recapture him using nets and tranquilizer rifles has finally been caught and returned to domestic life Tuesday.

Scrim, a 17-pound mutt who has become a Louisiana folk hero, first escaped from his adopted family in April and roamed the city for months until he was cornered and brought back home. Weeks later, in October, he leaped out of a second-story window in a moment recorded on video that got attention online.

During his months on the lam, Scrim survived a hurricane and freezing blizzard conditions. A posse of volunteers tracked his movements over 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) using wildlife surveillance cameras and a crowdsourced map of sightings.

The renowned fugitive was ultimately captured in a cat trap, said Michelle Cheramie, the owner of animal rescue nonprofit Zeus' Rescues who led the mission to find Scrim. Cheramie, a former information technology professional who has devoted her life to caring for animals after losing her home during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has said she was “born to rescue.”

The elated Cheramie held Scrim in arms on Tuesday after giving him a much-needed bath. The pooch appeared calm, and a vet found him in good shape. During his first time on the run last year, Scrim suffered lacerations and was founded embedded with what appeared to be small bullets.

“He endured so much. I needed him safe. He is not a feral dog,” Cheramie said. “I’m going to put him in a place where he has access to go on long walks, where he has access to vet care and he doesn’t have to run and hide from loud scary noises.”

Volunteers who spent nights searching the city for Scrim trickled in to Cheramie's house for the chance to hold and pet the dog. They swapped stories about the long-fruitless hunt as Scrim relaxed beneath blankets on a couch.

Cheramie is taking no more chances. She's carefully locked the doors and windows in her house as she waits to bring Scrim to his long-term residence with a family she declined to name. Scrim has been outfitted with a new GPS collar and an AirTag tracking device in case he escapes again.

Before Scrim joins his new family, Cheramie plans to enjoy his presence.

“He’s going to sleep in bed with me tonight and it’s going to be the most amazing thing," Cheramie said. “It's so good to have him in my arms. It's everything I ever wanted.”

