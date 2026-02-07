Olympic slopestyler shows some skin, skis down the mountain in a tank top

LIVIGNO, Italy — Talk about hot-doggin' it.

Finland slopestyle skier Kuura Koivisto ditched the ski suit Saturday and made his Olympic trip down the mountain in a tank top.

It was a moment that landed somewhere between "Hot Dog, The Movie" — that bawdy freestyle-skiing cult classic from 1984 — and the cauldron of Olympic pressure bubbling up during the qualifying round at Livigno Snow Park.

The moment belonged to Koivisto, the 25-year-old who showed he'll do anything to win.

“Not the most exciting answer probably, but it was just about speed for me,” he said. “I was skiing in a big hoodie (during training) and it was making it harder to clear the jumps.”

The crowd loved it on a sunshiny day with the temperature at around 2 degrees Celsius (36F). The judges — less enthused. Koivisto finished 14th — two spots out of the top 12 who advance to Tuesday's men's final.

Koivisto said this was nothing new for him.

“I usually ski in a tank top in spring and it pretty much felt like home,” he said.

Given another chance to bare all — or at least some — on an Olympic course, he said “I'd probably do the same thing. It's only a minute of skiing.”

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.