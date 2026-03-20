Ronnie O'Sullivan makes snooker history with a highest-ever break of 153

Ronnie O'Sullivan keeps breaking records in snooker — now, at age 50, he's made the highest-ever break in the history of the professional game.

The seven-time world champion cleared the table for a break of 153 in the first frame of his 5-0 win over Ryan Day at the World Open in China on Friday.

The previous biggest break in competition was 148, made by Jamie Burnett in qualifying for the UK Championship in 2004.

“It was a pretty cool moment, really happy to do it," O'Sullivan said in a video posted on X.

The classic “maximum” break in snooker is 147 — 15 reds, 15 blacks and all the colors — but a player can score more if he starts it with a free ball. That happens when a player is snookered on all the reds following a foul by the opponent, and can nominate another ball as a red before potting a color and then starting his break as normal.

It means it is technically possible to make a break of 155.

O'Sullivan followed a free ball and a black by potting 15 reds, 13 blacks and two pinks to reach the colors, which he cleared up under huge pressure with history on the line. He smiled and laughed as he shook hands with Day, and appeared confused as he looked at the scoreboard.

“I was just thinking about trying to win the frame, you know,” O'Sullivan said, “and then it got to a certain point and I did realize and I was like, ‘It seems there’s too many balls on the table so something's not quite right.'”

O'Sullivan already has a long list of records

O'Sullivan is widely regarded as the greatest-ever snooker player.

He is tied for the record of most world championships with Stephen Hendry, has the most major titles (23), the most ranking crowns (41) and the most 147 breaks (17), including the quickest in just 5 minutes, 8 seconds at the world championship in 1997.

Already this season, O'Sullivan, who only plays sporadically on the circuit in the latter years of his career, had made two 147s in one match — in the semifinals of the Saudi Arabia Masters.

“I still feel a little rusty, though — I obviously haven't played enough matches and tournaments,” he said in a tongue-in-cheek comment. "That's what everybody seems to be saying."

Australian snooker player Neil Robertson, a former world champion, praised O'Sullivan.

“The best ever and the best there ever will be,” Robertson posted on X. “Snooker fans I hope you’ve cherished him over the years in the joy he’s brought to millions over 4 decades.”

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