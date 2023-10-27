What you need to know before you go: Florida-Georgia weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Plenty of people come to downtown Jacksonville for the Florida-Georgia rivalry.

Some families and fans are opting for a ‘ticketless experience’ by watching the game outside the stadium in a different way. “This is the one thing I look forward to every single year,” Dave Hellwig said.

No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) vs Florida (5-2, 3-1), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS).

The Associated Press reports that the series record is debatable. Georgia says it leads 55-44-2 and counts a victory in 1904. Florida insists that first meeting came two years before the school formally formed its football program and says it should be 54-44-2.

Every year the Florida Georgia game attracts thousands of fans so, there are a few things you need to know before you head downtown to Everbank Stadium. Action news Jax Marisha Ross has you covered with your game day traffic.

