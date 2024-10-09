Where refugees in Florida are arriving from

During the past five decades, the U.S. has resettled over 3 million refugees, making it one of the leading countries for finding new homes for people fleeing violence, persecution, and war.
In 2021, then-President Donald Trump lowered the annual cap of refugees that could be admitted into the country to 15,000. Even as the Biden administration has raised the ceiling to 125,000, the annual number of refugees arriving in the U.S. didn't immediately bounce back to pre-Trump administration levels. The numbers are increasing though, with over 25,000 refugees arriving in the U.S. in the 2022 fiscal year, twice the 2021 total.
Refugee arrivals during the 2023 fiscal year dramatically outpaced the prior two years, reaching over 60,000 from October 2022 to September 2023.
In September 2024, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from Venezeula, Afghanistan, and Congo. Each nation faces a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.
In Venezuela, over 7.5 million people have left the country due to extreme inflation, violence, food and medicine scarcity, and other factors. Most have resettled in Latin American and Caribbean countries. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially to Pakistan and Iran, which combined host over 8 million Afghans. For the last three decades, Congo, also called the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been struggling with a series of civil wars and internal battles that have left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries.
Stacker referenced data from the Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Florida in September 2024. Countries with only one refugee since October 2023 are not included.
September refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in September
To Florida:
#1. Venezuela: 457
#2. Nicaragua: 51
#3. Syria: 48
#4. Afghanistan: 38
#5. Myanmar: 34
#6. Cuba: 24
#7. Guatemala: 22
#8. Congo: 16
#9. Eritrea: 14
#10. Iraq: 12
#11. El Salvador: 9
#11. Senegal: 9
#11. Central African Republic: 9
#14. Ukraine: 8
#15. Somalia: 6
#16. Honduras: 4
#17. Pakistan: 3
#18. Colombia: 2
#19. Ethiopia: 1
To the U.S. as a whole:
#1. Venezuela: 3,653
#2. Congo: 2,296
#3. Afghanistan: 2,068
#4. Syria: 1,585
#5. Myanmar: 1,455
States that accepted the most refugees in September:
#1. Texas: 1,702
#2. California: 1,550
#3. New York: 918
#4. Florida: 768
#5. Illinois: 750
Read on to see the countries that Florida has accepted the most refugees from since the start of the fiscal year in October 2023.
Canva
#1. Venezuela
Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2023
To Florida: 1,883
To the U.S. as a whole: 12,878
Top states receiving refugees from Venezuela
#1. Texas: 2,039
#2. Florida: 1,883
#3. Illinois: 664
#4. New York: 514
#5. Georgia: 512
hanohiki // Shutterstock
#2. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2023
To Florida: 551
To the U.S. as a whole: 11,274
Top states receiving refugees from Syria
#1. Michigan: 1,186
#2. New York: 1,112
#3. Pennsylvania: 954
#4. California: 763
#5. Texas: 676
Milosz Maslanka // Shutterstock
#3. Nicaragua
Refugees that arrived from Nicaragua since October 2023
To Florida: 382
To the U.S. as a whole: 3,299
Top states receiving refugees from Nicaragua
#1. Florida: 382
#2. Texas: 313
#3. California: 259
#4. North Carolina: 139
#5. Minnesota: 135
Canva
#4. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2023
To Florida: 320
To the U.S. as a whole: 14,707
Top states receiving refugees from Afghanistan
#1. California: 3,171
#2. Texas: 1,574
#3. Virginia: 1,257
#4. Washington: 889
#5. New York: 658
Lauren Squire // Shutterstock
#5. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2023
To Florida: 257
To the U.S. as a whole: 5,017
Top states receiving refugees from Guatemala
#1. California: 794
#2. Texas: 551
#3. Florida: 257
#4. North Carolina: 255
#5. New York: 219
Katja Tsvetkova // Shutterstock
#6. Congo
Refugees that arrived from Congo since October 2023
To Florida: 255
To the U.S. as a whole: 19,922
Top states receiving refugees from Congo
#1. Texas: 1,791
#2. Kentucky: 1,735
#3. Ohio: 1,343
#4. New York: 1,295
#5. Arizona: 1,274
Matyas Rehak // Shutterstock
#7. Colombia
Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October 2023
To Florida: 137
To the U.S. as a whole: 1,382
Top states receiving refugees from Colombia
#1. Florida: 137
#2. Texas: 117
#3. New York: 114
#4. Washington: 95
#5. North Carolina: 93
amnat30 // Shutterstock
#8. Honduras
Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2023
To Florida: 108
To the U.S. as a whole: 901
Top states receiving refugees from Honduras
#1. Texas: 144
#2. Florida: 108
#3. New York: 62
#4. California: 48
#5. Georgia: 44
Canva
#9. Cuba
Refugees that arrived from Cuba since October 2023
To Florida: 98
To the U.S. as a whole: 255
Top states receiving refugees from Cuba
#1. Florida: 98
#2. Texas: 33
#3. New York: 12
#3. Maryland: 12
#5. Tennessee: 10
Chantal de Bruijne // Shutterstock
#10. Myanmar
Refugees that arrived from Myanmar since October 2023
To Florida: 93
To the U.S. as a whole: 7,347
Top states receiving refugees from Myanmar
#1. Texas: 882
#2. Illinois: 761
#3. New York: 736
#4. Wisconsin: 570
#5. Georgia: 462
Canva
#11. El Salvador
Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2023
To Florida: 75
To the U.S. as a whole: 1,331
Top states receiving refugees from El Salvador
#1. California: 187
#2. Texas: 174
#3. Maryland: 119
#4. Virginia: 99
#5. North Carolina: 83
Ruslan Lytvyn // Shutterstock
#12. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October 2023
To Florida: 74
To the U.S. as a whole: 1,447
Top states receiving refugees from Ukraine
#1. Washington: 524
#2. California: 248
#3. New York: 90
#4. Florida: 74
#5. South Carolina: 61
Focus and Blur // Shutterstock
#13. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2023
To Florida: 55
To the U.S. as a whole: 2,278
Top states receiving refugees from Iraq
#1. California: 364
#2. Michigan: 260
#3. Texas: 189
#4. Nebraska: 136
#5. Illinois: 122
Matyas Rehak // Shutterstock
#14. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2023
To Florida: 47
To the U.S. as a whole: 2,180
Top states receiving refugees from Sudan
#1. New York: 194
#2. Texas: 170
#3. Ohio: 146
#4. Pennsylvania: 132
#5. Missouri: 124
sandis sveicers // Shutterstock
#15. Central African Republic
Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October 2023
To Florida: 32
To the U.S. as a whole: 864
Top states receiving refugees from Central African Republic
#1. Missouri: 89
#2. Texas: 82
#3. Michigan: 63
#4. Georgia: 60
#5. Colorado: 56
punghi // Shutterstock
#15. Republic of South Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October 2023
To Florida: 32
To the U.S. as a whole: 1,320
Top states receiving refugees from Republic of South Sudan
#1. Nebraska: 151
#2. Texas: 122
#3. New York: 94
#4. lowa: 88
#5. Colorado: 68
Canva
#17. Haiti
Refugees that arrived from Haiti since October 2023
To Florida: 31
To the U.S. as a whole: 256
Top states receiving refugees from Haiti
#1. Pennsylvania: 41
#2. Florida: 31
#3. Nevada: 16
#3. Texas: 16
#5. Georgia: 15
Dave Primov // Shutterstock
#18. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2023
To Florida: 25
To the U.S. as a whole: 2,410
Top states receiving refugees from Eritrea
#1. Texas: 286
#2. Washington: 253
#3. lowa: 162
#4. North Carolina: 141
#5. Maryland: 129
JackKPhoto // Shutterstock
#19. Moldova
Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October 2023
To Florida: 24
To the U.S. as a whole: 366
Top states receiving refugees from Moldova
#1. Washington: 114
#2. California: 107
#3. Florida: 24
#3. Oregon: 24
#5. Minnesota: 17
W_NAMKET // Shutterstock
#20. Pakistan
Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October 2023
To Florida: 17
To the U.S. as a whole: 856
Top states receiving refugees from Pakistan
#1. Pennsylvania: 120
#2. Texas: 88
#3. Virginia: 62
#4. Illinois: 57
#5. North Carolina: 56
Dave Primov // Shutterstock
#21. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2023
To Florida: 15
To the U.S. as a whole: 4,801
Top states receiving refugees from Somalia
#1. Minnesota: 1,267
#2. New York: 366
#3. Ohio: 326
#4. Arizona: 280
#5. Missouri: 257
karp5 // Shutterstock
#22. Belarus
Refugees that arrived from Belarus since October 2023
To Florida: 14
To the U.S. as a whole: 391
Top states receiving refugees from Belarus
#1. Washington: 91
#2. California: 89
#3. Massachusetts: 34
#4. New York: 27
#5. Pennsylvania: 24
Katja Tsvetkova // Shutterstock
#23. Republic of Congo
Refugees that arrived from Republic of Congo since October 2023
To Florida: 10
To the U.S. as a whole: 353
Top states receiving refugees from Republic of Congo
#1. Missouri: 32
#2. Pennsylvania: 28
#3. Wisconsin: 26
#4. New York: 25
#4. Illinois: 25
Salvador Aznar // Shutterstock
#24. Senegal
Refugees that arrived from Senegal since October 2023
To Florida: 9
To the U.S. as a whole: 84
Top states receiving refugees from Senegal
#1. Massachusetts: 16
#2. South Carolina: 15
#3. Florida: 9
#3. Georgia: 9
#5. Texas: 8
YuryKara // Shutterstock
#25. Russia
Refugees that arrived from Russia since October 2023
To Florida: 6
To the U.S. as a whole: 347
Top states receiving refugees from Russia
#1. Washington: 83
#2. California: 78
#3. Oregon: 43
#4. Minnesota: 22
#4. North Carolina: 22
Canva
#25. Yemen
Refugees that arrived from Yemen since October 2023
To Florida: 6
To the U.S. as a whole: 198
Top states receiving refugees from Yemen
#1. Michigan: 46
#2. New York: 26
#3. Georgia: 17
#4. Texas: 15
#5. North Carolina: 13
Oscar Espinosa // Shutterstock
#27. Rwanda
Refugees that arrived from Rwanda since October 2023
To Florida: 5
To the U.S. as a whole: 220
Top states receiving refugees from Rwanda
#1. Texas: 49
#2. Arizona: 19
#3. Kentucky: 13
#4. South Carolina: 12
#5. Illinois: 11
Omri Eliyahu // Shutterstock
#28. Kazakhstan
Refugees that arrived from Kazakhstan since October 2023
To Florida: 4
To the U.S. as a whole: 111
Top states receiving refugees from Kazakhstan
#1. Washington: 43
#2. California: 19
#2. Pennsylvania: 19
#4. Oregon: 10
#5. Massachusetts: 8
Beata Tabak // Shutterstock
#28. Ivory Coast
Refugees that arrived from Ivory Coast since October 2023
To Florida: 4
To the U.S. as a whole: 66
Top states receiving refugees from Ivory Coast
#1. Pennsylvania: 10
#2. Minnesota: 8
#3. Massachusetts: 7
#4. Arkansas: 6
#5. Florida: 4
Andrew V Marcus // Shutterstock
#30. Iran
Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2023
To Florida: 2
To the U.S. as a whole: 470
Top states receiving refugees from Iran
#1. California: 277
#2. Texas: 53
#3. Michigan: 17
#4. Washington: 14
#4. Georgia: 14
Artush // Shutterstock
#30. Ethiopia
Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October 2023
To Florida: 2
To the U.S. as a whole: 501
Top states receiving refugees from Ethiopia
#1. Minnesota: 152
#2. Washington: 46
#3. Texas: 38
#4. Ohio: 33
#5. Georgia: 29
This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.