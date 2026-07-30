Why used-car scams are harder to spot today

In the market to purchase a used vehicle? You have more options for finding the right car today than ever before, thanks to increased opportunities via online marketplaces, private listings and car dealerships.

But buyer beware: It's easier than ever to be swindled by fraudsters who hide vehicle histories and move damaged cars across state lines. Consider that around 2.45 million vehicles on U.S. roads may have rolled-back odometers, and more than 480,000 water-damaged autos were returned to the road last year, per CARFAX.

TheZebra.com explains what you need to know to avoid used-car scams.

The Used-Car Scams Buyers Encounter Most Often

Used-car scams remain common for a simple reason: The seller knows much more about the vehicle’s real condition than you do.

"For example, the car's odometer might've been changed, or the vehicle might've been damaged by flooding without you knowing it," explains Patrick Peterson, lead automotive analyst for GoodCar.com. "In the past, scammers could only reach buyers in their local area through newspaper ads or by displaying cars for sale on the side of the road. But today, they can reach thousands through online platforms, and they use AI tools to create realistic fake documents."

Attorney Michael Akiva says buyers are at a serious disadvantage because problems with used cars usually don’t show up at the time of purchase. “They come up later, often after an accident, when the vehicle’s condition actually gets examined,” he says. “A car can look fine after a crash, but once records are pulled, it turns out there was prior damage that wasn’t disclosed. Common scams follow that same pattern. Someone sells a car they are not actually registered to, or the title history doesn’t match the condition of the vehicle, or it’s been moved from one area after sustaining damage.”

Three of the Most Frequently Used Car Scams

Curbstoning: The Fake Private Seller

Curbstoning happens when unlicensed dealers pose as private sellers to avoid consumer protection laws. They may claim the car belongs to a family member, even though the title is not in their name. These vehicles often come with hidden damage, salvage histories or rolled-back mileage. Red flags include multiple listings tied to the same phone number and a seller who wants to meet in a parking lot instead of at a home address.

“The reality is this person is likely an unlicensed dealer moving cars for profit while deliberately avoiding the consumer protection laws that licensed dealers have to follow,” cautions Rami Sneineh, co-president of insurance brokerage Insurance Navy Brokers.

To protect yourself, verify that the seller’s name matches the title, check whether the vehicle appears in other listings and ask to see the title before meeting. “Also, request to see the title before seeing the car. A legitimate private seller will hold the title in their name,” adds Sneineh.

Title Washing

Title washing happens when a vehicle with major accident damage or a salvage or flood title is re-registered in another state so that the history no longer appears on the title.

“The car may have major damage or been seriously affected by flooding, but after the paperwork moves through another state, it can suddenly look much cleaner on paper than it really is,” says personal finance expert Andrew Gosselin, CPA.

This happens because retitling rules vary by state, and some damage records do not follow a vehicle across state lines. If the car is priced far below what its age or condition would suggest, or the seller dodges questions about the title, walk away.

"Always get a full vehicle history report and check for any inconsistencies between what the title says and what the report shows," suggests Peterson.

Flood Cars Traveling Far From Disaster Zones

Following a major flood or hurricane, fraudsters often attempt to resell water-damaged cars in other parts of the country. Warning signs include a musty smell within the cabin, fog in the headlights, rust under the dashboard or seats and electrical malfunctions.

Always carefully check the car's registration history, confirm where it was titled and have the vehicle professionally inspected.

Why Suspiciously Cheap Cars Are Often the Biggest Red Flag

Low-priced cars attract buyers who often make quick decisions before doing their homework. Scammers capitalize on their eagerness to score a bargain, but low prices often signal hidden accident damage, a salvage title, odometer fraud or a vehicle that doesn’t even exist.

“Cars under $5,000 are especially at risk for fraud because buyers are less likely to question such a low offer,” Peterson continues. “Scammers often use other tricks, too, such as pressuring the buyer to make a fast decision and close the deal right away.”

Remember to compare similar listings locally before committing to a purchase.

Facebook Marketplace and Other Online Listings Create New Risks

Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp and Craigslist have made it easier for charlatans to pose as private sellers because it’s simple to delete listings or accounts, transactions can occur offline, and minimal identity verification is required.

“On these platforms, it’s very easy to fake urgency and pressure people into sending deposits before they have even seen the car in person,” says Gosselin.

Think twice if the seller refuses to meet during daylight or allow for an inspection, lists photos that appear reused from other sites or pushes for a deposit before a test drive.

The inspection step buyers skip most often

Many scams succeed because buyers rely on first impressions rather than a thorough mechanical inspection, which can reveal hidden problems such as flood and frame damage, poor repairs and latent mechanical issues.

“Don’t react impulsively,” Gosselin advises. “Paying a mechanic to inspect is a small cost, but it can end up saving you a lot of money.”

Vehicle History Reports Help, But Aren't Foolproof

Services that provide vehicle history reports are helpful, not bulletproof. Not all accidents are reported, some states share fewer data, not all service shops share information with major reporting systems and damage repaired outside of an insurance claim may never appear on the report.

“History reports are only as complete as what has been reported. In some cases, prior insurance claims can fill in gaps, but even that is not always complete,” says Akiva. “But a basic professional inspection can catch things that don’t show up in a listing or vehicle report.”

Insurance Records Can Expose Hidden Damage

Insurance records can capture losses and events that aren't indicated in basic title records alone. When a carrier pays for a claim or serious collision, flood damage, fire, or total loss, those details get recorded in databases used by vehicle history services.

“These records can reveal serious past problems that may not be obvious from photos or the seller’s description,” adds Peterson. “Tools like CARFAX and AutoCheck compile insurance claim data like accident dates and payout amounts.”

There are also free tools that can help you spot red flags before paying for a deeper report, including the National Insurance Crime Bureau's VINCheck service and data providers approved by the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System.

VIN Inconsistencies

Before buying a used car, verify that the VIN matches everywhere it appears, including the dashboard plate, title, registration, vehicle history reports and insurance documents. Inconsistent VINs can signify title fraud, stolen parts and improperly rebuilt vehicles.

Salvage Titles and Insurance Limitations

Insurance history also affects how easy it is to insure the car. Case in point: A vehicle with a salvage or rebuilt title may only qualify for limited coverage. Or, the insurer may deny full coverage entirely. You may not discover these problems until you attempt to insure the car. Also, previous severe claims can affect the vehicle's resale value.

Questions That Reveal Red Flags

To avoid getting conned, ask the seller direct questions about the car’s history, title, ownership and condition:

How long have you owned the vehicle?

Why are you selling the car?

Has the car ever been in an accident, flood or been salvaged or rebuilt?

Is the title in your name?

Does the VIN match the title and registration?

Can you provide a recent vehicle history report?

Has anyone else recently tried to purchase this car?

Can I see the service records?

Has the car ever changed plates or regions since it was manufactured?

Can I have the car inspected by my mechanic?

“Honest sellers can usually answer these questions directly. Dishonest sellers usually get vague, annoyed, or start trying to redirect the conversation,” Gosselin says.

If the seller will not answer clearly, refuses an inspection, provides a title that does not match their information, pressures you to pay immediately or offers a price far below similar listings, walk away.

This story was produced by TheZebra.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.