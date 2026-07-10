12 die in wildfire in Spain amid soaring temperatures

MADRID — A wildfire killed 12 people in southern Spain as soaring temperatures gripped much of the country, Spanish authorities said early Friday.

Several victims of the fire in Los Gallardos were found inside burnt-out vehicles, local media reported. Six others have been injured in the blaze, which 150 firefighters were battling.

The fire broke out in a hamlet in a semi-arid area near the Sierra de Los Filabres mountains. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire, but said people who called to report it said that a fallen power line had sparked a blaze that spread rapidly into a nearby forest.

Spain’s military emergency unit, which is deployed in major emergencies, was due to join firefighting efforts in the coming hours.

The fire also led to road closures, while 1,000 residents were evacuated, according to emergency services.

Regional authorities said the fire was the deadliest the region had seen to date.

The regional leader of the southern Spanish Andalusia region Juan Manuel Moreno wrote on X that “Our hearts are heavy and we are devastated by grief."

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.