Aid group says Israeli strike kills 7 of its workers in Gaza, including foreigners

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — (AP) — An aid group says an Israeli strike that hit its workers in Gaza killed at least seven people, including several foreigners.

The World Central Kitchen, the food charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, said early Tuesday that the seven killed include citizens of Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom and a U.S.-Canada dual citizen. It did not provide a breakdown and said at least one Palestinian was also killed.

It said the workers were in the process of delivering desperately needed food aid that had arrived by sea on Monday when they were struck late that evening. Israel has said it is investigating the incident.

