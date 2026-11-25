BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish authorities said nearly 2,000 migrants arrived on Spain’s Canary Islands on Tuesday, a record high for migrants reaching the archipelago on a single day.

The islands located off the coast of West Africa saw a surge in arrivals just before Spain holds a national election later this week, when migration will be a major concern for many voters.

Spain’s maritime rescue service said that 1,990 people arrived on 15 different boats as search and rescue vessels accompanied one dinghy after another to the small island of El Hierro.

“Sadly, this is a historic day,” the Canary Islands' regional leader Fernando Clavijo said in an interview with Spanish radio Cadena Ser.

There were around 100 minors among Tuesday’s arrivals, including a 4-day-old baby who had been born during the journey, Clavijo said.

The Canary Islands, a tourist hotspot for many Europeans drawn to year-round mild weather, have for years been a key entry point for migrants desperate to reach Europe. The route is also extremely dangerous with thousands dying in the attempted crossing.

Although the islands lie about 65 miles (105 kilometers) from the nearest African coast, many migrants take longer routes to evade security forces. The journeys can last days or weeks, with many boats missing their target and drifting into the open Atlantic.

Over 26,000 people have reached the Canary Islands this year, with half that total coming in November. The previous single-day record was hit just two weeks before, when 1,400 people arrived at Gran Canaria on Nov. 7.

In June, Pope Leo XIV warned people smugglers that they will face God's wrath for exploiting the desperation of migrants when the pontiff visited the islands.

Departures from West Africa are seasonal, and November often sees spikes in numbers as many leave before the ocean becomes rough during winter. The seas have been calm recently, which has contributed to the high number of departures.

Most of the boats that arrived on Tuesday were from Senegal and Gambia, Clavijo said. Despite the European Union's efforts in West Africa to reduce the number of migrants, many believe that leaving is their only option to find work and build a better life.

“The sailing conditions were favorable and there was a full moon, so these people looking for a better future ended up on our shores,” Clavijo said.

Clavijo said that El Hierro, the westernmost member of the archipelago, with a population of 12,000, could not handle such a large influx of people, many of whom arrived exhausted and in poor condition.

He said that overall he was satisfied with the transfer of adult migrants to mainland Spain, but added that he asked for help from other regions to take in unaccompanied minors who need to be taken care of by authorities.

Migration promises to be a main issue for Spain's election

Spain’s conservative Popular Party is aiming to unseat the ruling Socialist-led central government in Sunday’s elections. To do so, it would likely have to form a government with the far-right Vox party, which is campaigning heavily on expelling migrants and social policies that favor Spaniards over foreigners who have recently arrived.

Without mentioning Vox, Clavijo, who belongs to the regional Canary Coalition party, denounced any attempts to demonize the migrants, calling it “a xenophobic discourse of bad people.”

The Canary Island leader also slammed the recent deal by Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands to send migrants to Rwanda, calling it "ridiculous."

“Europe is on the wrong path,” Clavijo said.

___ Associated Press writer Monika Pronczuk in Dakar, Senegal, contributed to this report.

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