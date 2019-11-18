  • AP Top International News at 12:21 p.m. EST

    Updated:

    Russia returns 3 seized ships to Ukraine, talks about summit

    Campus under siege as Hong Kong police battle protesters

    AP Exclusive: US officials knew of Ukraine's Trump anxiety

    UK leader Johnson faces questions about ties to US woman

    Avalanche traps 8 Indian soldiers on Himalayan glacier

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president

    North Korea says it won't give Trump a summit for free

    Food, gasoline shortages reported in Bolivian cities

    Italian police smash cross-border antiquities trafficking

    Tests on Boeing ‘Greenliner' part of effort to cut emissions

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories