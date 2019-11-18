Russia returns 3 seized ships to Ukraine, talks about summit
Campus under siege as Hong Kong police battle protesters
AP Exclusive: US officials knew of Ukraine's Trump anxiety
UK leader Johnson faces questions about ties to US woman
Avalanche traps 8 Indian soldiers on Himalayan glacier
Gotabaya Rajapaksa sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president
North Korea says it won't give Trump a summit for free
Food, gasoline shortages reported in Bolivian cities
Italian police smash cross-border antiquities trafficking
Tests on Boeing ‘Greenliner' part of effort to cut emissions
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}