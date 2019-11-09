The Latest: Cambodia's opposition leader lands in Malaysia
Indian court rules in favor of Hindu temple on disputed land
7 Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers detained or face arrest
Hopes of young Lebanese to escape sectarianism put to test
3 dead, dozens injured as Australia wildfires raze homes
No coalition troops hurt in rocket attack at Iraq base
Germany, allies mark 30 years since Berlin Wall fell
US mulling sanctions against Serbia over Russia arms deals
Ivanka Trump rejects notion family profits from presidency
Last victim of Mexico border killings to be laid to rest
