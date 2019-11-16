Protests strike Iran cities over gasoline prices rising
Muslim voters attacked as Sri Lanka elects president
Rebellious students abandon occupation of Hong Kong campus
Ukraine feels abandoned amid US impeachment drama
Bolivia's growing crisis turns deadly as 5 killed in clash
Israel says 2 Gaza missiles intercepted despite cease-fire
Historic flooding highlights Venice's vulnerability
High tides surge through Venice, locals rush to protect art
Chinese swimming star defends failure to take doping test
5 protesters dead in violence over key Baghdad squares
