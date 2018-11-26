Mexico to up security at border after migrants try to cross
Ukraine mulls martial law after Russia fires on vessels
UAE pardons British academic convicted of spying
The Latest: Ukrainian far right protests against Russia
Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci dead at 77
AP Exclusive: First gene-edited babies claimed in China
Military helicopter crashes in Istanbul; 4 soldiers killed
Somali extremists kill 18 for music in Islamic services
Nissan's Ghosn: From auto industry icon to scandal
EU court throws out case seeking annulment of Brexit talks
