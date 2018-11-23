In latest quirky Swiss poll, voters asked to save cow horns
Separatists attack Chinese consulate in Pakistan, killing 4
Samsung apologizes over sicknesses, deaths of some workers
S. Korean court says government must pay salt farm slaves
The Latest: Turkey says Trump wants to avoid Khashoggi issue
10 years on, Mumbai moves on from attacks but scars remain
Brexit deal almost done, but Spain holds out over Gibraltar
China's pressure on Tsai weighs on local Taiwan elections
France asks: Should ex-colonizers give back African art?
Kenyan police optimistic about finding kidnapped Italian
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}