Trump becomes 1st sitting US leader to enter North Korea
Migrant aid ship rams Italian police boat; captain arrested
SKoreans react with hope, skepticism over Trump-Kim meeting
Putin says liberalism 'eating itself,' migrant influx wrong
Abe's G-20 show eclipsed by Trump-China trade talks, tweets
Albania holds local elections amid political turmoil
UN report: 7,500 kids killed or wounded in Yemen since 2013
Big music fest abruptly ended over security, fraud suspicion
Tens of thousands join gay pride parades around the world
Navy captain's death in custody sparks outrage in Venezuela
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}