Authorities evacuate more than 10,000 in France as wildfire spreads near popular tourist town

PARIS — More than 10,000 people were evacuated overnight in southwestern France as a wildfire raged Thursday near the coastal town of Lège Cap-Ferret, which is popular with tourists, on the Atlantic Ocean.

Local authorities said the fire has spread over more than 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres), though no injuries have been reported.

The Gironde prefecture said that some 500 firefighters have been deployed to tackle the flames and bring the fire under control, as “the situation remains unfavorable.”

As a precautionary measure, more than 10,000 people have been evacuated, including many tourists staying at eight holiday camps and campgrounds in the region, southwest of Bordeaux. In addition, more than 1,000 residents living in residential areas along the forest edge have also been evacuated.

Nine municipalities have opened reception and respite centers for evacuees, with more than 2,500 people taking shelter there, the prefecture said.

Southern Europe has seen multiple large fires this summer. Scientists warn that climate change is exacerbating the frequency and intensity of heat and dryness, making the region more vulnerable to wildfires.

Following a succession of heat waves that started even before the summer, wildfires have raged across France in recent weeks, devastating large swaths of land amid record temperatures and dry weather. Plants and vegetation are under severe water stress, adding to the danger of fires.

According to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, more than 12,500 wildfires have broken out since the beginning of the year, and almost 44,000 hectares have already burned.

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