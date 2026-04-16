Brazilian ex-intelligence chief Ramagem released after immigration arrest, thanks Trump

SAO PAULO — Brazil's former intelligence agency chief Alexandre Ramagem celebrated on Thursday his release by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a two-day detention. He thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his release, though he provided no evidence that the leader had had any connection with the move.

Ramagem, a former lawmaker, was sentenced in Brazil in September to 16 years in prison for his role in the coup attempt by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in 2023. He fled the South American nation before he would have started serving his sentence.

“I am here to thank the U.S. government, the highest ranking members of the Trump administration,” Ramagem said on his social media channels. He added his release “did not require any bail payment, which is common in migration cases” like his.

The former intelligence chief was arrested on Monday in Florida, the same day Brazilian senator Jorge Seif told the U.S. embassy in Brasilia his ally should not remain in custody because he was allegedly being persecuted at home.

Local media reported he was released late on Wednesday.

Ramagem had already filed for political asylum before this week's incident, but his case has not yet been decided.

On Monday, Ramagem appeared as in custody in ICE’s online detainee database. ICE did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press about Ramagem's release.

Ramagem was stripped of his seat in Brazil's congress in December as a consequence of his conviction in the coup case.

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