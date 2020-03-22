Calls, no hugs: UK moms spend Mother's Day far from family

A church parishioner watches a laptop inside Liverpool Parish Church (Our Lady and St Nicholas) in Liverpool, England, during the Church of England's first virtual Sunday service given by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, after the archbishops of Canterbury and York wrote to clergy on Tuesday advising them to put public services on hold in response to Government advice to avoid mass gatherings to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) (Peter Byrne)