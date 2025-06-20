Falling rocks hit hikers on a trail in Canada's Banff National Park, killing 1 and injuring 3

CALGARY, Alberta — (AP) — Falling rocks struck people on a hiking trail in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies, killing one and injuring three others Thursday.

Rescuers had rushed to the park in the afternoon after receiving reports that a group of hikers had been struck by the rockslide. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Parks Canada later confirmed one died and three were injured near Bow Glacier Falls.

The site is north of Lake Louise on the Icefields Parkway, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Calgary. It is also about 137 kilometers (85 miles) from the site of the Group of Seven summit held in Kananaskis, Alberta, this week.

STARS Air Ambulance spokeswoman Kate Langille earlier said two of its units were deployed around 2 p.m.

Parks Canada has asked visitors to avoid the area.

The Bow Glacier Falls hiking trail is a 9-kilometer (6-mile) route running along the edges of Bow Lake. It’s considered a moderate challenge for hikers and day-trippers include families.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was deeply saddened.

“We are thinking of all those involved and wishing for their safety as we await further details,” she said in a post on social media.

