China's Xi warns against 'world’s retrogression to the law of the jungle' in meeting with Spain's PM

BEIJING — The leaders of China and Spain on Tuesday pledged to work to safeguard multilateralism at a time of conflicts including the war in Iran, with Chinese President Xi Jinping saying the countries should "oppose the world's retrogression to the law of the jungle."

Xi said they should "jointly safeguard genuine multilateralism," strengthen communication and cooperate closely, during a reception for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the Great Hall of the People.

Sánchez agreed and said China and Spain “can contribute to finding solutions to the various trade tensions that exist, to the geopolitical difficulties and complexities of today’s world, to the wars, to the environmental and social challenges that afflict the world.”

Sánchez is on his fourth trip in just over three years to the world's second-largest economy. Spain is looking to strengthen political and commercial ties. The visit comes as Sánchez faces a strained relationship with the U.S. over his opposition to the war in Iran.

Sánchez sees China as key to end the war

Later, during a press conference, Sánchez said China was the only global player he could see helping end wars in Iran and other places such as Ukraine.

“I find it very difficult to find other interlocutors, beyond China, who can resolve this situation in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz,” Sánchez said, urging the Asian giant to do more on the diplomatic front.

Sánchez has been one of Europe's loudest critics of the U.S. and Israel's military actions in the Middle East. His government recently declared its airspace closed to U.S. planes being used in the Iran war, and said it is not allowing the U.S. to use jointly operated military bases in southern Spain for actions related to the war.

In Beijing, Sánchez said his country wants to avoid impunity for those who commit crimes in places like Gaza, where he said a “genocide” has been committed.

“International law is being violated today, fundamentally by one country: the government of Israel,” he said. “There is also an absolutely illegal response from the Iranian regime regarding a war that we have described from the very beginning as a mistake and an illegality.”

Spain hopes for greater access for its products in China

One goal of Sánchez’s trip is finding ways to reduce the trade gap with China. He said that after raising the issue with Xi, he sensed “understanding and a willingness to work to achieve that balance.”

Sánchez said Spain will sign 19 agreements, 10 of them on the economic side, including some to expand access for Spanish agrifood products in China and boost exports.

“The current trade imbalance between Europe and China, and between Spain and China, is excessive, and we must do everything possible to correct it,” he said.

The prime minister added that China must see Spain and Europe as a place to invest.

Sánchez's wife faces possible trial

While Sánchez was in China, an investigative judge in Spain concluded a preliminary probe with the recommendation that his wife, Begoña Gómez, who is traveling with her husband, stand trial on allegations of influence peddling and misuse of public funds. A court will decide if she does so.

Sánchez has repeatedly asserted her innocence.

When asked about the case that has dogged his wife for the past year, Sánchez replied that “I only ask that the justice system render justice.”

He added: “I am convinced that time will put everything in its place."

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