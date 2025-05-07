From 'conclave' to 'white smoke,' a glossary of terms used in a papal transition

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — A change in popes — through death or resignation — is a complicated process, with centuries-old rituals involving the transition in leadership for both the spiritual head of the global Catholic Church and the Vatican's head of state.

These are the need-to-know terms — some of them in Latin — to help make sense of news in the coming days:

Who is in the College of Cardinals?

There are 252 cardinals worldwide, and as a body, they are in charge of the Holy See's affairs between popes, albeit with limits. Of them, 135 are "cardinal electors," who gather in the Vatican to choose the new pope. Only 133 are participating in this conclave because two are sick. For centuries, they have chosen one of their own. The vast majority of the electors — 108 — were made cardinals by Pope Francis, according to Vatican statistics.

What is the conclave?

This is the closed-door meeting of the cardinal electors to choose the new pope in the Sistine Chapel. Its name, literally "with a key," was used in the 13th century to describe the process of locking up the cardinals until the election is completed. It must begin no more than 20 days after the death or resignation of a pope. The electors are sequestered from all outsiders for the duration. The last three popes were chosen within days.

Who is the dean of the College of Cardinals?

The current dean is Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. He is the head of the College of Cardinals who informs the rest of the cardinals and the ambassadors to the Holy See of the pope's death once he learns of it from the camerlengo. He convenes the conclave and presides as the electors take their oaths. Since Re is 91, he cannot vote, so he will leave the Sistine Chapel once the conclave begins and the most senior cardinal, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, takes over.

What is St. Peter’s Basilica?

The 16th century church, built over the traditional tomb of the apostle St. Peter, is one of the largest Catholic basilicas in the world and is the centerpiece of Vatican City, headquarters of the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church. The Renaissance masterpiece was built and decorated by some of the most illustrious architects and artists of the time. Its grottoes contain the remains of popes, and its vast, marbled interior is home to some of the Vatican’s greatest treasures, including Michelangelo’s Pieta sculpture and Gian Lorenzo Bernini’s bronze baldacchino canopy over the main altar.

What is the Domus Santa Marta?

This Vatican guesthouse, built in 1996, specifically houses cardinals during a conclave and is used at other times as a hotel for visiting priests and Vatican officials. Pope Francis never moved out after he was elected, choosing to live in suite 201 rather than the papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace. Because there are so many electors this time and not enough room in the main building, some are being housed in an adjacent residence.

What does ‘extra omnes’ mean?

A Latin phrase for “all out,” it's spoken by the master for papal liturgical celebrations, currently Italian Archbishop Diego Ravelli, to ask all those present except the cardinal electors to leave the Sistine Chapel to begin the voting process during the conclave.

What does it mean when they say, ‘Habemus Papam’?

This Latin phrase translates to “We have a pope.” These are the words used by the “protodeacon” of the College of Cardinals to announce from the gallery of St. Peter’s Basilica that a new pope has been elected. He then says the new pope's birth name and the name he has chosen to use as pope, also in Latin. The current protodeacon is French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti.

Who are the infirmarii?

These are the three cardinals, chosen by a random drawing from the electors, who are charged with gathering the ballots of any electors who made it to Rome but are ill during the conclave.

Who are the revisers?

These are the three cardinals, chosen by a random drawing from the electors, who are charged with reviewing the ballots during the conclave.

Who are the scrutineers?

These are the three cardinals, chosen by a random drawing from the electors, who are charged with reviewing each ballot and announcing it to the assembled conclave after each round of voting. They then tally the votes — to win the election, two-thirds of the votes are necessary — and they burn the ballots.

What does the saying ‘sede vacante’ mean?

This is Latin for “vacant seat,” the period between the pope’s death or resignation and the election of a new one.

What does the text ‘Universi Dominici Gregis’ contain?

This Latin phrase means “the Lord’s whole flock.” It’s the Vatican constitution that regulates the processes from a pope’s death until a new one is elected. St. John Paul II issued it in 1996 during his papacy, and Pope Benedict XVI twice amended it, most significantly by removing John Paul's provision that after about 12 days of balloting a simple majority could elect a new pope rather than a two-thirds majority. If the conclave lasts that long, the top two vote-getters go to a runoff, with a two-thirds majority required to win. Neither of the top two candidates casts a ballot in the runoff.

What does white or black smoke mean during a papal transition?

After sessions of voting in the Sistine Chapel, the ballots are burned in a special furnace to indicate the outcome to the outside world. If no pope is chosen, the ballots are mixed with cartridges containing potassium perchlorate, anthracene (a component of coal tar), and sulfur to produce black smoke. If there is a winner, the burning ballots are mixed with potassium chlorate, lactose and chloroform resin to produce the white smoke. Bells usually are rung to further signal there is a new pope.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.