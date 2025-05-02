Drone strikes vessel carrying aid to Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — A drone struck a vessel carrying aid to Gaza on Friday off the coast of Malta, said a statement by Codepink, a grassroots peace and social justice movement.

The vessel belonging to the Gaza Freedom Flotilla was trying to get food and supplies to people in Gaza, said the statement.

Malta’s government said 12 crew members and four civilians were on board and no casualties were reported.

For two months Israel has blocked any humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, throwing Gaza into what is believed to be the worst humanitarian crisis in nearly 19 months of war.

During an aid flotilla that attempted to break a blockade of Gaza in 2010, Israeli forces stormed the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, killing nine people on board. The incident led to a breakdown in Turkish-Israeli relations.

Israel's army didn't respond to a request for comment.

Charlie Andreasson, who has been involved in the Freedom Flotilla for more than a decade, told The Associated Press that he had spoken to people on board who said there were two explosions and a fire broke out.

While the people on board were safe, he said there was a risk that the boat could sink as the generator was hit and the boat was immobile.

