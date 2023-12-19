Earthquake in northwestern China kills at least 95 people in Gansu and Qinghai provinces

BEIJING — (AP) — At least 95 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in northwestern China, the country's state media reported on Tuesday.

The official Xinhua News Agency said that 86 people died in the province of Gansu and another nine in the neighboring province of Qinghai in the quake, which occurred just before midnight on Monday.

More than 200 people were injured, Xinhua said, 96 in Gansu and 124 in Qinghai. The quake struck in Gansu's Jishishan county, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the provincial boundary with Qinghai.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.9.

