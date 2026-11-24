NEW YORK — Ellen Nimmons, a longtime international editor at The Associated Press known for a steadfast commitment to high standards and disarming dedication to her colleagues’ development and well-being, has died.

Nimmons died Monday after a brief illness, her daughter Bridget Fitzgerald said. She was 78.

Nimmons, who retired four years ago, began working for AP in 1977 as a reporter, first in Minneapolis and then in Boston. She went on to work as a New York-based editor for national and international news, lending her expert touch to coverage of big global stories including the deaths of popes, kings and queens; a massacre in Bosnia; the aftermath of 9/11; and the falls of Saddam Hussein and Moammar Gadhafi.

Nimmons spent more than 15 years overseeing the daily report on the International Desk, then served from 2017 until her retirement in 2022 as a global news manager on the Nerve Center, a hub for news coordination, client engagement and audience development.

By the time she retired, she had earned the respect and affection of countless international journalists whose training she oversaw.

“As a young journalist, I lived in a mixture of awe and fear of Ellen. She had such high standards. But once you learned to adopt those standards for yourself, she’d welcome you to the team and let her guard down,” said Ravi Nessman, AP's global director of text, who spent years as a foreign correspondent being edited by Nimmons. “It was an honor we didn’t take lightly.”

A journalist who cared about people as much as stories

She was remembered Tuesday as a demanding editor who earned her colleagues’ respect and gave it in return, along with an endless supply of her personal brand of warmth.

“She was intimidatingly unflappable, incredibly smart and always had everything under complete control,” said Paul Haven, AP's vice president of news gathering, who worked under Nimmons in the 1990s.

While tough on foreign correspondents' copy, Nimmons cared deeply about their welfare. She kept up with their personal lives, reveling in their adventures and watching over them from afar.

“Ellen was a giant heart wrapped in a no-nonsense exterior,” said Ted Anthony, AP's director of new storytelling and newsroom innovation and a former international correspondent in Asia. “When I was going through some of the toughest periods of my professional life in Islamabad, Kabul and Baghdad after 9/11, she was my lifeline. She checked in on me and ordered me: ‘If you’re not OK, you’re going to call me no matter what. Got it?'”

“She taught me so much about editing but a lot more about life.”

Born in Vermont, Nimmons grew up in Greenfield, Massachusetts, and earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science from Syracuse University.

Before joining AP, she was city editor for the Concord Monitor in New Hampshire.

She was a voice in the AP newsroom that people listened to

Robert H. Reid, a former AP correspondent who led coverage of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and covered major stories from the fall of the Shah of Iran to the Balkan conflicts, remembered Nimmons' deft coordination of fast-breaking news events from afar.

“Her sound news judgment, calm demeanor and detailed knowledge of international affairs were invaluable in helping guide coverage of the most challenging stories,” Reid said.

“She would not shy away from telling field reporters that they were missing the point or editors that their expectations were misguided,” Reid said. “Her contribution to AP’s international coverage cannot be overstated.”

Many who worked with Nimmons remembered and cherished her presence — someone whose praise and pointed remarks could be heard without amplification across the newsroom, providing a running commentary on the news and her colleagues covering it. For the casual observer, it was a patter; for those who knew her, it was a continuous burst of journalistic energy that reflected how seriously she took her job.

“She was smart, funny and outrageous while at the same time caring deeply for AP’s journalism and all of us as human beings,” said Amanda Barrett, AP's vice president for standards and inclusion.

Nimmons believed strongly in feminist causes and with a group of friends she helped fund the first free abortion clinic in New Hampshire in the 1970s, Fitzgerald, her daughter, said. “Her radical activist political days had to be bookended around professional AP neutral journalism,” she said.

It was hard to find a topic that Nimmons felt neutral about. Colleagues spoke of her wide-ranging passions — for travel, culture, journalism and, above all, her family.

Nimmons was married to Jim Fitzgerald, a longtime writer and editor in AP's New York City bureau. He died in 2017. Nimmons is also survived by a second daughter, Caitlin Fitzgerald, and her daughters' families.

In her final AP email to dozens of colleagues in 2022, Nimmons ended with a signature finish.

“I will miss most of you.”

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This story has been updated to correct the amount of time Nimmons spent overseeing the daily report on the International Desk. It was more than 15 years, not 5 years.

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