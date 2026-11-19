NOWA DEBA, Poland — Two suspected Russian missiles and a jet-powered drone entered Polish airspace Friday, near a military exercise involving thousands of European troops preparing for a potential postwar mission in Ukraine. Polish and other European officials viewed the incursion as a Kremlin warning against the drill.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said two of the objects were believed to be missiles and the third a jet-powered drone. They landed in southeastern Poland within tens of kilometers of Nowa Deba, the military training ground where the allied troops were drilling.

“This was not an accidental event. It was closely coordinated with our show of force today,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said Friday at a news conference during the drills.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the airspace violation was likely an intentional provocation timed to coincide with the drill, an assessment that was echoed by the U.K. and French defense ministers attending the military exercises in Nowa Deba.

On Thursday, U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said he believed Russia was "comfortable" with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine. He and fellow U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff were in Berlin to reassure European leaders about U.S. President Donald Trump's discussions on ending the nearly 5-year-old war at his historic trilateral talks Thursday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.

“The fundamental point that’s been proven overnight is that you have to judge Putin on what he does not on what he says,” U.K. Defense Secretary Wes Streeting told the AP in Nowa Deba. “This is a man who said he wouldn’t invade Ukraine only days before he invaded Ukraine.”

A multinational force would help regenerate Ukraine's military

Led by France and the United Kingdom, the multinational force is a non-NATO military initiative of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, a wider political group of 37 nations supporting Ukraine.

The two-week exercise, which began on Nov. 9, is for the first time checking this coalition’s ability to deploy in Ukraine once the war ends and help to stabilize the country and rebuild its military.

It is aimed both at testing deployment plans and sending a message to Russia and the Trump administration that European countries are stepping up militarily.

Around 2,800 personnel from Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the U.K. are taking part in the exercise, with Poland providing the logistical backup. Turkey was participating remotely from Istanbul.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that 1,100 troops from France were deployed, and that “we have terrestrial, air but also maritime operations, a dozen countries that are active in this coalition.”

The exercise in Poland follows 12 months of planning by the Multinational Force-Ukraine, or MNF-U, said U.K. brigadier Campbell Close, who serves as deputy commander for operations of the French Army's 1st division. That division is in charge of the land part of the “Koalicja” exercise in Poland.

“This is a deployment exercise,” Close said on Monday in Nowa Deba. "We are a defensive force.”

He praised Poland's handling of the logistics of moving thousands of vehicles, people and their equipment for the drill.

If deployed once a ceasefire is in place, the force would help regenerate Ukraine’s armed forces, provide the reassurance needed to open the country’s skies and help clear mines in the Black Sea, Lt. Gen. Tom Bateman, commander of MNF-U, has said. It would not have peacekeeping or peace-monitoring functions.

Soldiers practiced anti-drone defense and tested new gear

Coalition troops arrived in Poland by sea, air and land, the Polish government said, before traveling by rail and road to the Nowa Deba training site.

They rehearsed transporting personnel and equipment, as well as joint command-and-control exercises, and flew fighter jets and an aerial refueling tanker. They also operated surveillance drones, drilled responses to drone attacks and trained in trench warfare.

The initial idea of the Coalition of the Willing was to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5. In the absence of a NATO commitment to fulfill this function, France and the U.K. decided to go ahead with plans for a separate European proposal of countries willing to come to Ukraine's aid if necessary.

Last year, Putin said that any foreign troops inside Ukraine would be considered "legitimate targets."

The multinational troops may have a purely defensive function, but they would still need to be a “combat force for their own force protection,” said Ed Arnold, a senior associate fellow at the RUSI military think tank in London.

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Associated Press writers Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Stefanie Dazio and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

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