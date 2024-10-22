France defends restrictions on Israeli firms supplying Middle East wars and says it's not a boycott

PARIS — (AP) — France's government on Tuesday defended its decision to bar Israeli companies supplying the wars in the Middle East from exhibiting at an upcoming trade fair outside Paris.

Organizers of the Nov. 4-Nov. 7 naval defense exhibition, called Euronaval, posted on the event's website that Israeli firms can take part in the show and “may have an exhibition stand, provided that their products are not used in military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.”

The organizers attributed the restrictions to French government decisions taken earlier this month.

Addressing parliament Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the policy doesn't amount to a boycott of Israeli firms.

But he also said it would be “incoherent” for France to allow the promotion of weapons used in the wars when Paris is also pushing for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon.

“Therefore, we have indicated to the Israeli authorities, with whom we communicate very regularly, that the participation in the form of stands by companies should respect this balance,” Barrot said.

“Also, companies whose equipment is not used in offensive actions in Gaza and Lebanon will naturally be able to have stands at the exhibition," he said.

In a post Sunday on X, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz urged French President Emmanuel Macron to rescind the restrictions, calling them “unacceptable” and “anti-democratic.”

“France, as well as the entire Western world, should stand with us -- not against us,” Katz posted.

Barrot reiterated that France supports Israel's right to defend itself. The minister cited, as an example, France's decision to continue exporting components that he said are used in Israel's "Iron Dome" air-defense system.

“On the other hand, it would be incoherent to enable any promotion of weapons used in Gaza and Lebanon, which lead to unacceptable damage for the civilian populations, when this government and our country is calling for an immediate cease-fire,” the French minister said.

