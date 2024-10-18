Gangs attack neighborhoods across Haiti's capital in new wave of violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Multiple gangs attacked several communities in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Friday, setting fire to homes and a church as bullets whizzed through the area.

At least one woman was killed as gangs opened fire in Solino, St. Michel, Tabarre 27 and other neighborhoods, with panicked residents calling radio stations since late Thursday pleading for help.

A police union also called for help Thursday on X, saying it had information that multiple gunmen were preparing to invade Solino.

“Immediate action is required!” it wrote.

A spokesman for Haiti’s National Police didn't immediately respond to a message for comment.

Radio Télé Métronome reported that the swearing in of Haiti's provisional electoral council scheduled for Friday in downtown Port-au-Prince was moved to a safer area.

As the attacks continued, six officials from the Bahamas arrived in Haiti Friday to join a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police to help quell gang violence. The officials are the first of a contingent of 150 soldiers from the Bahamas expected in upcoming months.

It wasn't clear what prompted the latest attack, which comes just days after Haitian and Kenyan police launched an operation killed at least 20 suspected gang members in an area controlled by the 400 Mawozo gang that operates mainly in Tabarre.

Gangs control 80% of Port-au-Prince, although communities like Solino have been fighting attempts by gunmen to control it.

