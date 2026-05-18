A humanitarian aid ship from Mexico docks in Havana as US-Cuba tensions escalate

HAVANA — A ship laden with humanitarian aid from the governments of Mexico and Urugay arrived Monday in Havana to help ease Cuba's spiraling crises.

The ship, which departed from Mexico, includes food and personal hygiene items, according to a government statement.

Cuba’s food industry minister, Alberto López Díaz, said the items arrive “at a time of great economic hardship, exacerbated by the tightening of the blockade imposed on our country by the United States government.”

He said in a statement that the aid would be distributed “with the utmost responsibility and respect,” prioritizing children, the elderly and vulnerable families.

Cuba’s economic and electric crises have deepened this year after the U.S. invaded Venezuela in early January, halting critical oil shipments from the South American country.

Then in late January, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on any country that sells or provides oil to the island.

A severe gas shortage has persisted, and widespread blackouts continue across the island.

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