India fires three missiles across the frontier with Pakistan, Pakistani officials say

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — (AP) — India fired three missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory early Wednesday, Pakistani security officials said, amid soaring tensions between the countries over last month's militant attack in India's portion of Kashmir.

The missiles struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country's eastern Punjab province, according to three security officials. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the record.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, and no immediate announcement about the attack from the military or the government.

