Indonesian choreographers provide digital stage for dancers

Indonesian choreographer Rusdy Rukmarata, left, directs dancers Nala Amyrtha, center, and Siswanto "Kojack" Kodrata, second from left, as they perform during a video recording for '"Saweran Online" program on Indonesia Dance Network YouTube channel, at EKI Dance Company studio in Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, May 14, 2020. Rukmarata and another coreographer, Yola Yulfianti, are helping fellow dancers who lost their jobs due to the new coronavirus outbreak in the country by setting up the YouTube channel as a platform where dancers, choreographers and dance teachers can perform, then receive donation from viewers. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) (Achmad Ibrahim)