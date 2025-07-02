Iran’s president reportedly orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran’s president on Wednesday reportedly ordered the country to suspend its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency after American airstrikes hit its most-important nuclear facilities.

State media online reported the decision by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

It follows a law passed by Iran’s parliament to suspend that cooperation. It also ready received the OK of a constitutional watchdog as well.

It wasn’t immediately clear what that would mean for the IAEA, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.

The IAEA, based in Vienna, long has monitored Iran’s nuclear program. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.