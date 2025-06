DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei made his first public statement Thursday after the end of the Israel-Iran war.

Khamenei took shelter in a secret location during the 12-day war as Israeli forces pounded Tehran before the U.S. intervened on its behalf.

He said that Iran achieved victory over Israel.

