Israel's Netanyahu lashes out while world shows shock and sympathy over Australia shooting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at Australia's leader on Sunday while nations expressed shock and sympathy over a mass shooting at a Jewish holiday event, saying he had warned Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that "your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on the antisemitic fire."

Netanyahu during the war in Gaza has repeatedly sought to link widespread calls for a Palestinian state, and criticism of Israel's military offensive in the territory following Hamas' 2023 attack, to growing incidents of antisemitism worldwide.

While others in Israel's government on Sunday also urged Australia to do more against a sharp rise in antisemitic attacks, Netanyahu went further in attempting to link the attack in Sydney that killed at least 11 people, including an Israeli, to support for a Palestinian state.

Australia was among several countries formally recognizing a Palestinian state in September during the United Nations gathering of world leaders. According to the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, 159 countries have recognized Palestine. The vast majority of the international community believes that a two-state solution is the only way to end decades of conflict.

Netanyahu's government has said the international push for a Palestinian state rewards Hamas.

Here are some global reactions to the Australia shooting:

Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei condemned the attack: “Terrorism and the killing of people, wherever they occur, are unacceptable and must be condemned.”

United States

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington strongly condemned the attack and that “Antisemitism has no place in this world.”

Britain

King Charles III said he was “appalled and saddened.” He also leads the Commonwealth, and the office of Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday said Herzog had reached out to the king in September warning of an “epidemic of antisemitism” in three Commonwealth countries: Britain, Canada and Australia.

Meanwhile, police in London said they would step up security at Jewish sites.

Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the attack “has left me speechless” and added that “this is an attack on our shared values. We must stop this antisemitism, here in Germany and worldwide.”

United Nations

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was horrified and that “My heart is with the Jewish community worldwide on this first day of Hannukah, a festival celebrating the miracle of peace and light vanquishing darkness.”

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the “ghastly terrorist attack” and said that “we stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief.”

World Jewish Congress

The organization's president, Ronald Lauder, said that “No community should ever fear ​coming together to celebrate its faith, traditions, or identity,” adding: “Make no mistake, this will not break us."

Australia

"I’m surrounded by antisemitic graffiti constantly. I think for our community in the east (of Sydney), and as a Christian, I just want to declare I stand with the people of Israel,” Anglican pastor Matt Graham told Australian Broadcasting Corp. He said he had been conducting a service at the nearby Bondi Anglican Church when panicked people began entering to take shelter.

